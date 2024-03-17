BLP KOSHER Is As Menacing As He Is Mischievous On New Single "Skidoo": Stream

This is yet another wonderful marriage between the Florida MC's hard-hitting beat selection and his clever wordplay.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
When it comes to fast and hard-hitting beats paired with funny and rewind-worthy bars, very few are doing it quite like BLP KOSHER right now. He's made a great name for himself as a clever and creative lyricist who pairs his cheeky references and sense of humor with a gritty and grounded approach to trap music. The 23-year-old's most recent effort, "Kold Shoulder" with Lil Crix, came out just last week, and he's clearly not slowing down at all with his prolific schedule. Moreover, he's back with "Skidoo," another banger with a rapid percussion pattern, simple low piano melodies paired with high-note embellishments, and occasionally shifting flows to match his rhymes. It's definitely a tried and true formula at this point, but this is such a comparatively young career that it's still fresh and engaging.

Of course, if this is the first time you've heard of BLP KOSHER, you'll quickly get an idea of why that formula got so popular and acclaimed. For example, the "Virgin Ears" rapper is very proud of his Jewish heritage, and his references to that identity make up some of the wittier and more triumphant lyrics here. Another element to his pen is the wordplay itself, which goes beyond the reference points to perk up the ear of any listener interested in language and puns. But it's clear that the Florida native wants to take his sound to other worlds, too, as he collaborated with Yung Lean on the track "Violent Lullaby."

BLP KOSHER's "Skidoo": Stream & Watch The Music Video

As such, "Skidoo" is an example of him playing to his strengths, and coming back to Earth before venturing off into the unknown again. We'll see what BLP KOSHER offers fans as a full-length follow-up to Bars Mitzvah in the near future. With this new track in mind, fans should be pretty excited. If you haven't heard this new single yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the music video above. Find standout bars down below, let us know what you think of it in the comments, and as always, stick around on HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
If it's smoke, I'm bringing hickory, throw it off the dock,
Chopper came with double Ds, I'm trying to motorboat the opps,
Them jits a** and they smoking flakk,
I'm stepping in my bag and I ain't selling out, check the Birkenstock

