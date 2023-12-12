G6reddot And BLP KOSHER Rep Florida Proudly On "SKRR SKRR"

BLP KOSHER has been commanding a lot of people's attention this year in particular. The Broward County native has been dropping singles to streaming platforms since 2021. However, the Florida rapper has been creating a lot of buzz around him due to the unique material he has been showcasing this time around. The 23-year-old is not for everyone, though. His style is very idiosyncratic in that he likes to make quick one-liners that have a tongue-in-cheek tone to them. Additionally, his physical appearance and how he presents himself may be quite controversial as well. But, we urge you to not judge a book by its cover.

Then, we take a look at G6reddot. He is also from Southern Florida. Like, KOSHER, G6 is just starting to find his niche in the ultra-competitive rap scene. The youngster does not have an album out yet, mostly because he has only been in the game since early March of this year. But, these two are looking to firmly position themselves as stars of the Sunshine State.

Listen To "SKRR SKRR" By G6Reddot And BLP KOSHER

They have a new single out on YouTube and Soundcloud called "SKRR SKRR." It is a two-minute track with an eerie trap beat. Both rappers are doing their thing on it with tons of energy. KOSHER is bringing some comedic bars once more on this one as well. You can check out the official music video above.

What are your initial thoughts on this new song, "SKRR SKRR," by G6reddot and BLP KOSHER? Are these two going to be the next rappers from Florida to take over as the faces of the state? Who had the best performance on this song?

