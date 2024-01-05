BLP KOSHER Starts Off The New Year With A "Dreidel Bop"

During our Advent Calendar for the Christmas season, we came out with a listicle about five artists you should be paying closer attention to. We went with artists that have some semblance of a fan base but have not fully blown up. One of those artists we included was BLP KOSHER. The Jewish rapper hailing from Broward County, Florida began to come on strong in the latter half of 2023.

Bars Mitzvah, his second project, dropped back in early August and it became a sensation. Tracks like "Special K," "The Nac 3," "Wicked Miracle," and more were some prime examples of the hits he had on it. Then, a couple of months later, he and the cloud rap icon from Sweden, Yung Lean, got together for "Violent Lullaby."

Listen To "Dreidel Bop" By BLP KOSHER

It saw him take a more melodic approach, something that KOSHER is not accustomed to doing. It left a lasting impression on us heading into this year and it is a reason why we think he is ready to take the next step. He is starting off 2024 with the lead single to his rumored next album, Scarecrow. "Dreidel Bop" sticks to the current formula that got fans engaged in his previous works. The song is not reinventing the wheel, but it does its job as a solid banger.

Quotable Lyrics:

She gave me top in the forest, I'm in the neck of the woods

I feel like Blake, I'm a carpenter how I rip the wood

I got like forty out the gate, and jit, I wish you would

Smoke with me, you boutta build machinery, you could go to conway

Jit thought he was swift, I interrupt him like that boy Kanye

He said he was from the O, you from Altamonte

