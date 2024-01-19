Kodak Black Label Signee Lil Crix Previews Snippet With Their Jail Cell Phone Call

Kodak Black is one of the more influential names from the Florida rap scene without a doubt. Even though he is a controversial figure for many reasons, you cannot deny the man's imprint on the upcoming generation of spitters. One of the artists he has helped bring up recently is Lil Crix. He is also from the Sunshine State, with some saying he is from the city of Lauderhill.

Kodak brought him on the Sniper Gang label about a year and a half ago and is continuing to make a name for himself. Lil Crix got his start in 2020 and is known for his features on Kodak's projects Pistolz & Pearlz and Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1. But, he also has his hits such as "Spin the Block" and "Kick Yo Doe" with Nardo Wick. Times have been tough over the past few months for Crix.

Kodak Black Has To Be Pleased With This

According to Vlad TV, he was raided by the feds moments after a charity event in which he donated over $30,000. Crix is not letting this roadblock stop him though. A clip on Instagram has been going viral of the youngster teasing a snippet of his and Kodak's upcoming track "Yak." The reason why it is gaining traction is because it incorporates their recent conversation over the phone from behind bars. It sounds really good too and fans agree with so many commenting fire emojis under DJ Akademik's post.

[Via]