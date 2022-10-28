Yak is back. After delaying the release of his fifth studio album, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, the Florida rapper finally gave fans what they’ve been waiting for. Initially, Kodak was slated to drop the highly anticipated project back in September — however, the 19-track project was pushed back for unknown reasons.

The project features the 25-year old rapper’s previously released tracks, including “Walk,” “Spin,” and the Metro Boomin’ produced single “I’m So Awesome.” It also comes just eight months after Kodak’s fourth studio album entitled Back for Everything, which features his chart-topping 2022 hit “Super Gremlin” — which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and scored Kodak a BET nod for Song Of The Year.

Kutthroat boast features from rappers Prince Swanny, Lil Crix, VVSNCE, and NFL Tuewop. Stream Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1, available now on Spotify and Apple Music.

Tracklist

1. Kodak The Boss

2. 300 Blackout

3. Slay Like Santa

4. If You Ever

5. I Can’t Sleep

6. Demand My Respect

7. Play

8. Starter Kit

9. I’m So Awesome

10. Game From Pluto

11. Walk

12. Spin

13. Ammunition

14. Hop Out Shoot

15. Kutthroat Barbie

16. At The Cross

17. Freezing My Pinky

18. Bad Man

19. Silencer



