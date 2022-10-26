Atlantic Records will no longer have Kodak Black on their roster after he completes his contractual obligations. According to Billboard, the rapper is heading to Capitol Records for the next chapter of his career. However, he still has two more records to drop under Atlantic, including Friday’s scheduled Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1.

Kodak Black’s had a lot of success under Atlantic Records since his debut album, Painting Pictures in 2017. Since then, he’s counted 34 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Super Gremlin,” which peaked at #3.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Kodak Black attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

His forthcoming effort, Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 was initially scheduled to drop at the beginning of October. However, the rapper later pushed the album back until October 28th without providing any reason for the delay. In the past few months, he’s released a string of singles in support of the project including “I’m Awesome,” “Spin,” and “Walk,” which Saucy Santana claimed was a knock-off of his song of the same name.

Yak’s had an overall productive year, beginning with the release of Back For Everything. Since then, he’s dished out a string of singles as well as the Closure EP. He also appeared on songs alongside Moneybagg Yo, Yungeen Ace, and delivered a stand-out verse on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on the single, “Silent Hill.”

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Yak’s deal with Capitol Records.

