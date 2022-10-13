Kodak Black just got accused of copying Saucy Santana’s song “Walk.”

On October 12, The Shade Room posted side-by-side photos of Kodak and Santana wearing similar outfits and asked followers which one rocked the look more. Yak, not taking things too seriously, commented “All lives matter,” along with a shoulder shrug emoji. His doppelganger gave a much different response, commenting “#TSBroStoleMySong.”

The 29-year-old rapper was referencing his track “Walk,” which was released early in 2021. He appeared to be drawing a connection to one of Kodak’s recent singles, “Spin.”

With vastly differing beats and verses, the tracks don’t favor each other for the most part. However, they both include the consistent use of the word “walk” throughout their choruses.

Their respective music videos have been pointed out to have a similar feel as well. Both productions surround a runway model atmosphere, and fans were quick to notice this resemblance.

Social media onlookers were quick to give their opinions on the situation.

“Man that sh*t don’t even sound similar, santa man on yak tip,” one user commented. A parallel fans are drawing is that one track has a masculine feel, while the other sounds more feminine.

“B*tch they say Saucy Santana song Walk is for the gworlz & Kodak Black song is for the gannnng!” another person tweeted.

The comments on TheShadeRoom’s point towards the two songs not being alike enough for “Spin” to be considered a flagrant copycat, but we’ll have to wait and see if the situation develops further. Kodak’s “Spin” will appear on his upcoming album, titled Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1