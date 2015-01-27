signee
- ViralGucci Mane's New 1017 Signee Draws Amused Reactions From FansTennessee rapper Brezden was jokingly referred to as "Kodak White."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesEz Mil's "DU4LI7Y: REDUX" Is A Dense Introduction To The Eminem & Dr. Dre SigneeThis is the Filipino-American rapper's first release associated with Shady, Aftermath, and Interscope.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Clowned For Dad Joke By New Signee, Ez MilEminem apparently made a dad joke about Ez Mil's age when the two first met.By Cole Blake
- MusicPolo G Found His New Artist CNN Mikey At An AirportFor any hopeful artists looking to break in, never be afraid to shoot your shot, even if it's at a security checkpoint.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj's Record Label Signs 4 Artists: Nana Fofie, Skeng, London Hill, And Rico DannaThe exciting news means the Trinidadian rapper is the first woman to have her own label.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFuture Signee Lil Double 0 Reportedly Facing 15 Years In Jail For Drug & Gun ChargesThe rapper reportedly turned himself in to Broward County Jail following a December arrest.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Reveals What He Looks For In A Shady Records ArtistWith new Shady Records artist GRIP dropping his album this Friday, Eminem opens up about his boutique record label. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGucci Mane Introduces The New 1017 SigneeGucci Mane introduces the latest member of The New 1017, Mississippi rapper BigWalkDog. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay-Z's Roc Nation Signs R&B Singer MaetaRoc Nation officially signs rising r&b singer Maeta, announcing that her brand new EP "Habits" will be landing on April 30th.By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsJT Snaps At Fan Who Asked If She's Dating QC's Pierre ThomasCity Girls member JT clapped back at a fan for asking if she was dating her Quality Control Music boss, Pierre "Pee" Thomas.By Lynn S.
- MusicGucci Mane Has A Cool Million For The Next 1017 ArtistGucci Mane is on the hunt. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTDE Officially Adds Zacari To Its Loaded RosterZacari is ready to get his roll on with the TDE MasterCard.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosGlokkNine Goes For "Blatt" In His New Music VideoGlokkNine isn't talking out of turn on "Blatt."By Devin Ch
- MusicTravis Scott Welcomes Don Toliver To The "Cactus Jack" FamilyDon Toliver and Travis Scott have joined forces. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentJ.I.D Talks Meeting J. Cole & Signing With Dreamville"It was really like 'I fuck with your art'-type shit."By Trevor Smith
- MusicDreamville Signs Atlanta's J.I.DJ.I.D is the newest signee to J. Cole's Dreamville.By hnhh
- NewsDr. Dre Signed A Rapper Named Justin MohrleDallas native Justin Mohrle is being groomed to be Dr. Dre's next big rap star.By Rose Lilah