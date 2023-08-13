Ez Mil’s “DU4LI7Y: REDUX” Is A Dense Introduction To The Eminem & Dr. Dre Signee

Ez Mil made the whole rap game turn their heads when Eminem and Dr. Dre signed him to Aftermath, Interscope, and Shady. Moreover, the Filipino-American MC is the first artist to have done so since 50 Cent back in 2002, which already sets up high expectations. Fortunately, if you’re a fan of any of these artists, you’re probably going to like what the first release after his signing, DU4LI7Y: REDUX has to offer. Across 11 tracks, Ez showcases a lot of lyrical dexterity, narrative prowess, catchy melodic writing, and crisp but grounded instrumentals. If you hadn’t heard of this new talent yet, then let this be your first taste of someone that could rise to great heights.

Furthermore, that potential is based on pretty much every aspect of songwriting and production here. In addition, it has the additional cultural component of representing his heritage, switching between rapping in English and Tagalog on songs like “27 Bodies,” and he’s equally as fiery with both. Sometimes, the production plays with more contemporary sounds, whereas others tackle dramatic and impactful boom-bap and more classic sounds. Lyrically, Ez Mil focuses a lot on not just the rap game and his come-up, but also social issues affecting his home country and beyond. With plenty of versatile flows, deliveries, and melodic approaches, the 25-year-old lays the foundation for any style he wants to expand upon.

Ez Mil’s DU4LI7Y: REDUX: Stream

Meanwhile, it was quite a smart choice to have “Realest” with Eminem come out before this project to build up a lot of hype. While it’s definitely a standout here for the feature alone, it’s not even close to the highest peaks on DU4LI7Y: REDUX. Here’s hoping that we continue to see more greatness from this promising young talent in the future. If you haven’t heard this album yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out the tracklist below. Also, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ez Mil and more great hip-hop each week.

Tracklist

1. Podium

2. Coin$ (with MBNel)

3. The Long Run (with 4 The Brotherhood)

4. Realest (with Eminem)

5. 27 Bodies

6. Dalawampu’t Dalawang Oo (2200)

7. Re-Up

8. Up Down (Step Walk)

9. Into It All

10. 1st & Last

11. Easy-Going Millions

