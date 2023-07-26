Rapper Ez Mil Signs To Eminem And Dr. Dre’s Record Label

Earlier today, Eminem shared some news with fans on Instagram. In a picture that featured himself, Dr. Dre, and rapper Ez Mil he announced that Ez Mil was signing to Shady Records. Clearly Em was proud of the signing as he also took to Twitter to explain it even more. “This is why we signed him,” he said with a link to the music video for the rapper’s song “Up Down (Step & Walk).” Ez Mil is a 24-year-old rapper who comes to Shady Records via Las Vegas. He becomes the newest signee of the label imprint which exists under Aftermath and Interscope.

Last year Ez Mil dropped his new album DU4LI7Y last year and he’s following it up soon. He’s scheduled to release a REDUX version of the album on August 11th which will feature some new songs. One of those songs sports a feature from the man who just signed him. Eminem will appear on the track “Realest” from the REDUX version of the album. Ez Mil first began to go viral when his music was compared to Eminem’s. Many noted stylistic similarities between the two which ultimately led to Em hearing his music.

Eminem Signs Ez Mil

While Eminem receives a lot of praise from rap fans, he’s also willing to give others their credit. A recent New York Times piece collected different stories from 50 different rappers in an attempt to tell the history of hip-hop. Eminem took the opportunity to tell a story of how he stumbled upon Nas’ classic debut album Illmatic. In the piece, he calls it an essential piece of hip-hop and agreed with its reputation as one of the genre’s seminal albums.

Last month two of Eminem’s most notable albums had their birthdays and fans celebrated. On the same day, his 2000 album The Marshall Matthers LP and his 2001 album The Eminem Show turned 23 and 22 respectively. They mark an early period in the rapper’s career that is still extremely beloved by fans. What do you think of Ez Mil signing to Shady Records? Let us know in the comment section below.

