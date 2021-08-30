shady records
- MusicWhat Is Eminem’s Best-Selling Album?Explore the success of "The Eminem Show," dissecting sales, singles, and cultural influence.By Axl Banks
- MusicEminem's "Mockingbird": An Ode To Parenthood And Personal RedemptionA stand-out from "Encore" that recently hit 1 billion streams on Spotify. By Axl Banks
- MusicWho Is EZ Mil? The Rapper That Eminem & Dr. Dre Just SignedEz Mil is the only rapper to sign with Shady, Aftermath, and Interscope since 50 Cent joined both labels in 2002.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicEminem's Shady Records: A Complete History Part 3We continue to look at the complete history of Eminem’s Shady Records, spanning from 2019 to the present.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicRapper Ez Mil Signs To Eminem And Dr. Dre's Record LabelEz Mil becomes the newest artist signed to Shady Records.By Lavender Alexandria
- Original ContentWhat Happened To Obie Trice?Long before Westside Boogie and Grip, Obie Trice was Shady Records' leading protege. Here, we take a look at where the Detroit rapper's momentum dropped off, and what's happened to him since. By Robert Blair
- NewsEminem Adds 18 Tracks To "The Eminem Show" For 20th Anniversary Expanded EditionEminem adds rare songs, instrumentals, and live recordings to "The Eminem Show" tracklist for the 20th anniversary expanded edition. By Aron A.
- ReviewsConway The Machine "God Don't Make Mistakes" ReviewOn his first and only project for Shady Records, Conway The Machine puts himself through the emotional wringer in order to deliver his definitive statement. By Robert Blair
- MusicConway The Machine Confirms He's Officially Off Griselda & Shady RecordsConway The Machine is officially off of Griselda and Shady Records.By Cole Blake
- MusicConway The Machine Announces "God Don't Make Mistakes" Release DateConway The Machine announces the release date for his Shady Records debut.By Taiyo Coates
- Original ContentGRIP's World Is One Worth VisitingIf Atlanta lyricist GRIP -- the newest member of Shady Records -- isn't already on your radar, you're doing something wrong. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentWestside Boogie Confirms New Album Is Ready, Talks Smino Collab Album, Eminem & MoreWestside Boogie chops it up with us for an exclusive interview about the long-awaited new album (it's around the corner), the Smino collab album, why signing to Eminem was the right choice and more.By Rose Lilah
- MusicConway Announces "God Don't Make Mistakes" Lead SingleConway confirms that the new single from his Shady Records debut "God Don't Make Mistakes" will be dropping on Friday.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWestside Gunn Appeared On "JBP" Specifically To Announce Shady Records ExitLast November, Gunn revealed on "The Joe Budden Podcast" that his deal with Shady had ended, and now he says "wanted to do that interview just to say that."By Erika Marie
- MusicGRIP Recalls How Eminem Collaboration Came TogetherGRIP recalls connecting with legends like Eminem and Big Rube during a conversation with Ebro Darden.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Reps Shady Roots With Nostalgic FootageRoyce Da 5'9" celebrates Shady history with some nostalgic concert footage from 1997, where he rocked the stage with Eminem. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Teases Shady Collab From GRIP & WS BoogieEminem hypes up a new collaboration between two Shady Records heavy-hitters, Westside Boogie and GRIP. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRise & Grind: GRIP Explains "IDFT?!", Connecting With Eminem & MoreGRIP opens up about his new album "I Died For This?!", signing with Eminem's Shady Records, and the reason the album format is the backbone of music. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosGRIP Delivers Visuals For "Momma Told Me!"HNHH PREMIERE: GRIP delivers new visuals for "Momma Told Me!", a lyrically-driven single from "I Died For This?!"By Mitch Findlay
- ReviewsGrip "I Died For This!?" Review"I Died For This!?," Grip's Shady Records debut, is an impressive concept album that makes great artistic choices and offers plenty of thought-provoking sentiments.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsWestside Boogie Warms Up With New FreestyleWestside Boogie keeps the ball rolling with his new freestyle "Glory Of The God."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWS Boogie Launches Album Rollout With A SkitWestside Boogie sets the table ahead of his new album, poking fun at the long delay with a self-deprecating skit. By Mitch Findlay