Who Is EZ Mil? The Rapper That Eminem & Dr. Dre Just Signed

Last week, Eminem and Shady Records announced the latest addition to the label, 25-year-old rapper Ez Mil. In conjunction with Shady, the Filipino-American rapper also signed with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and their distributor, Interscope Records. He will join the Shady roster of Grip and Westside Boogie, along with Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak on Aftermath. Ez Mil is the only rapper to sign with Shady, Aftermath, and Interscope since 50 Cent joined the three in 2002. Ez Mil’s addition to the partnering labels was announced with a photo of the Las Vegas-based rapper posing with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

Signing a major deal with musical titans is guaranteed to give an upcoming artist more exposure than ever before. With major cosigns and new music on the way, Ez Mil’s signing has helped expand the Shady Records roster, which has gone through many transformations. Marking the start of a new chapter for his career and his label, Ez Mil has already planned his next moves. Here is a look into his journey so far.

Shady Records’ Latest Signee

This is why we signed him @EzMil27 https://t.co/DCixazJB9J — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 26, 2023

Along with the photo, Eminem revealed the song that convinced him to add Ez Mil to the Shady Records roster. In a recent Twitter/X post, Eminem shard a link to Mil’s video “Up Down (Step & Walk).” He wrote “this is why we signed him.”

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” Eminem said in a press release. “And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special’ so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and we wanted to work with him right on the spot.” Dr. Dre echoed the same sentiment, saying, “Em played me Ez and I had that feeling.”

High praises from hip-hop legends set incredibly high expectations for the rising talent, especially when the legends are Eminem and Dr. Dre. The two have not partnered for a signing since 2002, meaning that they recognize Ez Mil’s potential as a lyricist. The rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer has released multiple projects so far and continues to represent his home country.

He Champions His Filipino Roots

Born in and raised in Olongapo, Philippines, Ez Mil proudly champions his country of origin. Switching between English and Tagalog in his raps, he has carved out his own form of musical expression while representing his Filipino roots. Ez Mil first saw viral success back in 2020 with the release of his song “Panalo (Trap Cariñosa).” The song appeared on his debut album, Act 1, which was the first of two albums he delivered in 2020. Both Act 1 and Resonances were released via FFP Records.

Ez Mil’s latest album, DU4LI7Y arrived last year, assisted by Virgin Music and Universal Music Group. His major label debut notably included the aforementioned track, “Up Down (Step & Walk),” which captured the attention of Eminem. While his signing with Shady, Aftermath, and Interscope is official, Ez Mil is not quite done with DU4LI7Y. He has already plotted his next move in lieu of his new record deal.

What’s Next For Ez Mil

On the heels of his signing, Shady Records announced that Ez Mil will be releasing a deluxe edition of his last album. The project, titled DU4LI7Y: REDUX will arrive on August 11, marking his final release on Virgin Music. The album will notably include “Realest” featuring Eminem. Collaborating with Slim Shady is the perfect way to celebrate Ez Mil’s signing and generate buzz for his Shady and Aftermath debut. Historically, Eminem and Dr. Dre previously played both executive producer roles for their signees which has often proven beneficial. Considering that the two will likely oversee Ez Mil’s next full-length album, one can assume that they will foster his talent and propel him to new heights.

