Juvenile Reveals He Helped 50 Cent Sign With Eminem

Juvenile says he played a key role in 50 Cent being able to sign with Eminem and his iconic Shady Records label. During an interview with Nyla Symone, Juvenile explained how that partnership came to be and the important way he helped 50 facilitate it.

“I got 50 Cent his record deal with Eminem,” Juvenile said. “Ask 50, he’ll tell you, yeah, Juve was the one. 50 couldn’t really go to the studios at the time, and I was one of the first cats with a studio bus, so I let him record on my bus, him, [Tony] Yayo, and [Lloyd] Banks.”

From there, Juvenile explained that he brought former G-Unit president Sha Money XL to a D12 music video set in New York. “When I went over there with Sha Money, my first thing was telling him the type of music Em doing and the type of music 50 doing with the diss thing, it’s going to work if he go with him. And it worked,” Juvenile recalled. 50 ended up releasing his iconic debut studio album, Get Rich or Die Tryin‘, through the label and became an immediate star.

Fans had plenty of praise for Juvenile in response to a clip of the comments on Instagram. "This might explain why 50 loves New Orleans and doing business out there," one user theorized. Another wrote: "Juve is an absolute superstar. Always had his own sound, style, and flow. Dog is a DOG!"

50 Cent & Eminem Collab Album

All these years later, 50 Cent and Eminem remain close. In 2024, they hinted at being interested in teaming up for a collaborative album, but there haven't been any updates since. "That would be great," Eminem said of the idea on his Shade 45 radio station for Christmas Day. "We just gotta stop bullsh*tting and do it. I would never say it’s not possible."