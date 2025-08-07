Juvenile Addresses Turk's Controversial Cash Money Tour Exit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: Turk and Juvenile perform during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Turk was having a great time on the Cash Money reunion tour with Juvenile and the rest of the Hot Boys... Until money got in the way.

The Hot Boys and the rest of Cash Money have been enjoying a lot of reunions and tours in recent years, which Turk and Juvenile appreciate very much. However, some alleged financial issues reportedly led to the former getting kicked off the trek, and the latter recently addressed the matter.

According to AllHipHop, the "Back That Azz Up" hitmaker spoke to TMZ on Tuesday (August 5). He addressed Turk's accusations that bookers behind the Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Tour unlawfully booted him for allegedly refusing to accept a lower payment than promised and for his past issues with fellow Hot Boy B.G.

"It’s kind of out of my control, that one there," Juvenile explained. "The people that pay us, the higher-ups, made a decision. It puts me in an awkward position because I’m the one who actually fought for my guy to be on the tour. [...] I got a new project coming out, and I want to make sure I give the fans a show. The people who paid for these tickets. So I got to go through with it, right?"

He also said the whole experience has been frustrating despite his attempts to stay positive, and that everyone on the roster having separate deals shields him from direct knowledge of Turk's contentious alleged deal negotiations. There is only "confusion" over what went wrong.

"We didn’t book the tour. We didn’t pay him. It ain’t on us," Juvenile remarked.

Cash Money Tour

For those unaware, Turk and his wife, who is also his manager, emphasized that the Cash Money collective is not responsible for this debate. Rather, they maintained that organizers booked him like everyone else, and emphasized how he performed with B.G. with no issues on the tour's previous dates pre-removal.

Furthermore, the duo threatened legal action against promoters over alleged slander and contractual and financial misconduct. Turk and B.G.'s beef fueled a lot of Cash Money drama in recent years, but that chapter closed for the sake of their reunions. Hopefully these dynamics continue to seek unity among the collective and more clarity when it comes to these tour debacles.

