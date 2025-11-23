Juvenile & B.G. Were The Only Cash Money Artists At NYC Reunion Show

Cash Money is still doing their 30th anniversary reunion shows, hosting B.G., Juvenile, and the rest of the crew. However, for their Friday night (November 21) stop in Long Island, New York, these were the only two performers who reportedly took the stage, according to AllHipHop and other social media testimonies. No Lil Wayne, no Birdman, no Turk...

Overall, reception has been pretty mixed online. While many fans reportedly attested to how great the two-man show was regardless, this also opened up questions about the collective's internal dynamics. After all, they just did their Verzuz battle facing off against No Limit, and the only people absent from that was Weezy and Turk. In the latter's case, there's more of a likely explanation.

For those unaware, Turk's in a legal battle concerning Cash Money due to how promoters allegedly kicked him off the tour for invalid reasons. Promoters countered his argument by claiming that he breached his contract and sabotaged the tour. This allegedly stems from previous beef with B.G. that caused concern, although it seems like they may have already worked out their personal issues.

For those unaware, this all follows Birdman and Turk's disses towards each other, which the latter brought up again at the aforementioned Verzuz. "Shout out to Turk, you little b***h. You ain't here, but f**k you," he expressed. "We gon' f**k with you when we gon' f**k with you. You heard me? We gon' f**k with that b***h when we gon' f**k with him. But that's another movie."

"I'ma keep it all the way real, though. I think No Limit tore they a** up without Wayne there," Turk responded.

Elsewhere, the two Long Island performers have been trying to keep the ship afloat. B.G. recently explained Lil Wayne's Verzuz absence amid other speculative rumors muddying the pool. "I talked to Wayne the morning before the Verzuz. Shorty wasn't feeling good," he revealed. "He had a concert the same night. And he canceled that as well. [...] He told me that he wasn't feeling good and he had to go to the hospital or something like that."