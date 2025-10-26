Birdman Shouts Out NBA YoungBoy At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Birdman attends NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Birdman has been recently supporting NBA YoungBoy on his "MASA" tour, further developing his most recent massive mentee.

NBA YoungBoy has been on an incredible run this year thanks to his new album MASA and its massive accompanying tour, and Birdman has been right there to witness it all. He joined him for this trek in order to keep his finances in check, although YB sadly couldn't make it to the Cash Money and No Limit Verzuz for which Baby attended ComplexCon last night (Saturday, October 25).

Still, the Cash Money boss still chose to take a moment out of his speech to shout out the Baton Rouge lyricist. "Cash Money ain't gon' never die," he stated onstage, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "As long as I'm alive, Cash Money ain't gon' never die. Shoutout to my n***a NBA YoungBoy. NBA, Rich Gang, f**k who don't like it. We with all the bulls**t. If you ain't with us, f**k you, n***a."

Stunna's bond with YoungBoy Never Broke Again goes a while back, and they even have a new song together called "F**k That N***a." However, this definitely was not the most controversial thing he had to say last night on the Verzuz stage.

Birdman Turk Beef

Birdman fueled some Cash Money beef by calling Hot Boy Turk a "little b***h" shortly before he shouted out NBA YoungBoy. "Shout out to Turk, you little b***h. You ain't here, but f**k you," he scathingly expressed. We gon' f**k with you when we gon' f**k with you. You heard me? We gon' f**k with that b***h when we gon' f**k with him. But that's another movie."

The Hot Boy reportedly responded via an Instagram Live during a performance of sorts of his own. "I'ma keep it all the way real, though. I think No Limit tore they a** up without Wayne there," he posited.

For those unaware, this Hot Boys tension has a lot of context and development behind it, so it's unclear exactly where things stand right now and why there's a rift. However, it's probably because of Turk's lawsuit against promoters for booting him out of the Cash Money 30th anniversary tour.

Despite these issues, Birdman still has young artists like NBA YoungBoy in his corner. We'll see where else that bond leads.

