F**k That Ni**a - Song by NBA YoungBoy, Birdman, & Herm Tha Black Sheep

NBA YoungBoy and Birdman have some pretty iconic collaborations under their belt, and on Thursday, they gave us another one. With YoungBoy on the biggest tour of his life, the pair dropped off "F**k That Ni**a" which comes with a verse from Herm Tha Black Sheep. As you can imagine, this is a song that comes with a ton of raw energy. Everyone involved in the track is firing on all cylinders. The production is bouncy and high-tempo, while YoungBoy sounds completely refreshed. It's another dope song from the artist, and we're glad to see Birdman back repping the youth.
Release Date: October 15, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from F**k That Ni**a
Ever since I lost my lil' brother, huh, I've been tryna kill another brother
I walk with a million, I'm the richest from my curb
You gon' accept it or gon' kill me
I'm gon' get what I deserve
I've been fucked up, been tryna find me remedy for my word
Baby want me for to hit it but I'm leanin' off that syrup