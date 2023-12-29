NBA YoungBoy's Friend Seemingly Disses Gillie & Wallo, Claims Only Bootleg Kev Interview Was "Approved"

Earlier this week, Bootleg Kev dropped his interview with NBA YoungBoy, which saw the 24-year-old rapper dissect his public image atop "Gravedigger Mountain." YB shared the interview on YouTube alongside a message thanking Kev, writing, "I don't want to be seen high and messed up." This prompted some speculation among fans, who thought he could have been suggesting he was under the influence in other recent interviews, and didn't want them to come out.

Now, a post from one of YB's associates has only compounded this speculation. Herm Tha BlackSheep took to his Instagram Story yesterday to comment on the Bootleg Kev interview, claiming that it was the "only interview" YB "approved to drop." Many commenters perceived this as shade towards Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267, who just chatted with the Baton Rouge native on their Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

Herm Tha BlackSheep On NBA YoungBoy Interviews

"A lot of people like to have gangster energy with him," Herm Tha BlackSheep wrote. "Instead of the people who actually killed they seed sh*t cr*azy. But ok." Countless fans are chiming in, with many claiming that if YB didn't want his Million Dollaz Worth Of Game interview to be released, he shouldn't have done it in the first place. While it's possible that YB didn't want the interview to drop, it did have some standout moments. For one, YB told Gillie and Wallo that he feels as though he hasn't been given a "fair shot." According to him, he hasn't ever been viewed as anything other than "uncivilized."

He also hit the two hosts with a deep question of his own. He asked them what makes them happy, prompting some compelling responses. What do you think of Herm Tha BlackSheep's comments on NBA YoungBoy's recent interviews? Do you think his post was a jab at Gillie and Wallo? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

