Substance abuse
- Pop CultureBow Wow's Lean Addiction Led To Issues In Career & Personal Life: "DRUG-FREE IS THE WAY TO BE"Shad Moss was forced to pull out of his 2007 tour with Chris Brown after just one night when he collapsed due to drug use.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Rehab Comments Upset Queen Of RapNicki is growing tired of those mounting concerns about how she uses her free time.By Hayley Hynes
- GramLil Pump To Joe Budden: "[You're] Worthless; Go Hit A Man, Not A [Woman]"The "I Love It" artist aired out his negative feelings toward Budden on his IG Story this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Friend Seemingly Disses Gillie & Wallo, Claims Only Bootleg Kev Interview Was "Approved""A lot of people like to have gangster energy with him instead of the people who actually killed they seed," Herm Tha BlackSheep says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Addresses His Substance Abuse & Thoughts On RehabGravedigger Mountain's overlord thinks people see drugs as a part of his image, and expressed wishes to get rid of them little by little.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicVic Mensa Says Using Drugs For Creativity Nearly Led Him To SuicideVic Mensa reflected on his past substance abuse during a new cover story for "Spin Magazine."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMacklemore Reflects On Addiction, Says It Is "Like An Allergy"Macklemore recently discussed his struggles with substance abuse during a candid interview.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureCara Delevingne Sparks Friend & Fan Concern After "Erratic" Video Surfaces Online: WatchThe 30-year-old model has social media users concerned that she could be struggling with substance abuse issues.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Xan Accuses Ex-Manager Of Supplying Him With Drugs During Height Of AddictionThe rapper accused his former manager Stat Quo of having drugs shipped to him while on tour and refusing to give him back his vehicle.By Erika Marie
- MusicFrench Montana Visits Capitol Hill To Discuss Opioid Crisis With OfficialsThe rapper reportedly sat through 13 meetings with representatives to chat about how the epidemic has swept through Hip Hop.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"America's Got Talent" Star Skilyr Hicks Passes Away At 23: ReportThe preliminary investigation suggests she may have died from a drug overdose, say authorities.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDemi Lovato's "California Sober" Is Debated Following Marijuana Smoking PostThey shared images from a marijuana farm and now Lovato's sobriety has become a topic of discussion once again.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Admits He's "Cried Himself To Sleep" Feeling Guilty About His MotherHe took a moment to remind folks in a since-deleted tweet that they don't know him or his life outside of the internet. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBobby Brown Believes Nick Gordon Is Responsible For Whitney Houston's DeathWhile on "Red Table Talk," the singer was asked if he believed his late daughter's boyfriend "killed Whitney" and he said yes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber Says Industry Preys On Young Stars & Details Past Drug AbuseThe singer revealed that things got so bad that his security guards would check his pulse as he slept to make sure he was still alive.By Erika Marie
- MusicFamous Dex Sparks Even More Concern Post-Rehab After Another Concerning VideoAfter revealing to fans earlier this week he had finally returned home from his stint in rebab, many are not buying that he's completely sober. By Madusa S.
- MusicNLE Choppa Says Famous Dex's Label Needs To Get Him HelpNLE Choppa expresses his concern for Famous Dex's substance abuse issues.By Aron A.