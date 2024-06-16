Boosie Badazz Reveals Shocking Amount He Spent On Codeine Addiction

BYCaroline Fisher1142 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 10: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz recently got candid about his past substance abuse.

Boosie Badazz has never shied away from sharing cautionary tales from his past, and his previous struggles with substance abuse are no exception. During a recent interview with VladTV, he opened up about having been addicted to codeine, revealing how difficult it was for him to quit. He recalled having an entire fridge full of the substance, claiming that he must have used almost $1 million worth of it over time "easy."

"I never want to go through that again. Like, I was... I don't even want to remember," he explained. As for what motivates him to stay clean while others around him aren't, he says it's looking back on withdrawals. Boosie also notes how he doesn't want to waste his fortune on a bad habit.

Read More: Boosie BadAzz Left In Shock After Seeing Lil Uzi Vert In Latest Marc Jacobs Campaign

Boosie Badazz Claims He Spent $1 Million On Codeine

"Every time you came to my house, I had my own refrigerator full of codeine. Can't see nothing in it... Full, Vlad," he said. "I put my whole city on codeine." Fortunately, Boosie no longer uses drugs, though he admits he could have used help quitting them in the past. Elsewhere in the interview, he recalled struggling to overcome his addictions, and claiming that rehab might have been a good option for him.

"I just feel like when you need help you need help," he described. "I was facing jail time. This is right before I went, and I couldn't get off the weed and codeine. I needed help. When I got to prison I did more codeine than I was doing on the streets. I needed help, it was no amount of time that I was facing that could make me get off it... I was sent straight to prison, I was never even offered rehab." What do you think of Boosie Badazz opening up about his past drug addiction? What about him revealing that he must have used $1 million dollars worth of codeine in his life? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy "Needs Help" More Than Jail Time, Boosie Badazz Claims

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2022 Revolt SummitMusicNBA YoungBoy "Needs Help" More Than Jail Time, Boosie Badazz Claims1.5K
BET Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMusicBoosie Badazz Details Wild Nightmares Amid Marijuana Withdrawals4.0K
"Da'Partments" Atlanta PremiereMusicBoosie Badazz Denies Plies Beef, Recalls 2006 Concert Shooting1118
Celebrities Attend Toronto Raptors v Atlanta HawksMusicBoosie Badazz Reacts To Yung Miami’s Wild Diddy Golden Shower Claims15.9K