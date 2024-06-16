Boosie Badazz Reveals Shocking Amount He Spent On Codeine Addiction

Boosie Badazz recently got candid about his past substance abuse.

Boosie Badazz has never shied away from sharing cautionary tales from his past, and his previous struggles with substance abuse are no exception. During a recent interview with VladTV, he opened up about having been addicted to codeine, revealing how difficult it was for him to quit. He recalled having an entire fridge full of the substance, claiming that he must have used almost $1 million worth of it over time "easy."

"I never want to go through that again. Like, I was... I don't even want to remember," he explained. As for what motivates him to stay clean while others around him aren't, he says it's looking back on withdrawals. Boosie also notes how he doesn't want to waste his fortune on a bad habit.

Boosie Badazz Claims He Spent $1 Million On Codeine

"Every time you came to my house, I had my own refrigerator full of codeine. Can't see nothing in it... Full, Vlad," he said. "I put my whole city on codeine." Fortunately, Boosie no longer uses drugs, though he admits he could have used help quitting them in the past. Elsewhere in the interview, he recalled struggling to overcome his addictions, and claiming that rehab might have been a good option for him.