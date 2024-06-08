😱 Boosie Badazz Sprinter Van Break-In Costs Him Insulin & Ankle Monitor Charger

Luckily, Boosie kept his cash on him.

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz has a lot of cash, and evidently, that makes him a thief's ideal victim. Recently, the rapper took to social media to reveal that his Sprinter van was broken into by individuals looking to steal some of his riches. He shared a clip of the aftermath, which included a scattering of broken glass all over the street from the seemingly smashed van windows. Luckily, Boosie had kept his cash on him, meaning that they didn't get away with too much.

While the thieves may not have gotten access to Boosie's stacks, they certainly weren't willing to leave empty-handed. During their visit, they stole his insulin, some fake jewelry, a few clothing items, and the charger for his ankle monitor. It's unclear exactly what they plan to do with these items, but Boosie needs insulin for his diabetes and could get in serious trouble with authorities if his ankle monitor dies. Either way, he appears grateful that they weren't able to steal anything else.

Boosie Badazz Reveals What Sprinter Van Thieves Stole

"Old bum a** motherf*cker broke into my sprinter," Boosie announced in a clip. "He ain't got sh*t." Hopefully, Boosie will be able to get replacements for everything that was stolen or track it down in some way. After all, it wasn't too long ago that he left his ankle monitor charger at an airport by accident, and had to enlist his fanbase for help getting it back.

They must not be easy to come by, as he offered up a $5K cash reward to whoever found it. What do you think of thieves breaking into Boosie Badazz's sprinter van? What about them stealing his ankle monitor charger and insulin? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.