Boosie Badazz Reveals The Moment He Thinks Quavo And Chris Brown's Beef Went Too Far

Boosie said bringing up Takeoff was a major escalation.

Rap beef has absolutely dominated the news cycle in 2024 so far. Two major beefs have stolen the show. Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion had a heated back-and-forth earlier this year all sparked from one line in Megan's single "HISS." The even bigger fish came a few months later when Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" sparked a major influx of beef. Both Metro and Future as well as The Weeknd, J. Cole, and Rick Ross were all wrapped up in it but at the heart of everything was Drake and Kendrick Lamar. While that back and forth was going on though, Quavo and Chris Brown were also taking some pretty serious shots at each other.

During a recent Vlad TV interview, Boosie Badazz spoke on the feud between Brown and the former Migos rapper. In particular, he discussed the moment where he felt things escalated substantially. He pointed out that Chris Brown claiming it should have been Quavo that died instead of Takeoff was a major shift in the intensity of the beef. Boosie said that comment alone was likely to eventually escalate the beef beyond words and to the level of violence. Check out everything he had to say about the beef in his new interview below.

Boosie Badazz Talks Quavo And Chris Brown

Boosie also thinks the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar could get violent, but not between its two principle players. In another interview he claimed that the pair couldn't stop their crews from potentially escalating things to a violent point. He also had to settle rumors that he could be involved in beef of his own. He shut down rumors that things have reached the point of beef between him and both Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy.