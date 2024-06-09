Boosie Badazz Thinks Drake's Neighborhood's Shooting Could've Been Much Worse

Boosie had an important question for fans who are too obsessed with the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, and with rap-related conflict in general.

While no one has been able to confirm whether or not the recent shooting near Drake's home in his Toronto neighborhood has anything to do with his beef with Kendrick Lamar, other rappers, or other conflicts in his personal life or multi-faceted career, it certainly wrapped up the K.Dot battle on a scary, extreme, and hopefully outlying note that, fingers crossed, doesn't escalate into further violence. However, Boosie Badazz thinks the shooting could've been worse. During a recent DJ Vlad interview on VladTV, he called out the hypocrisy of rap fans wanting to see beef go hard and demanding fast responses to diss tracks despite real-life situations. The question the Baton Rouge rapper had for these individuals was this: what if Adonis had gotten shot instead of a security guard?

Furthermore, Boosie thinks that folks are too quick to celebrate or minimize the impact of violence when it doesn't affect the famous people we know or innocent bystanders. This goes not just for rap beef, but violence in general in the music industry, local communities, and other spaces. Also, he suggested that the rampant social media discussion around rap battles can eventually lead to violence escalating, which didn't happen before because folks had to actually do something horrible before seeing retaliation. The 41-year-old also expressed his belief that neither Drake nor Kendrick Lamar can stop their crews from turning to extremes.

Boosie Badazz Speaks On The Bridle Path Shooting & Drake's Son

"In my comments, they're saying 'Boosie calm down, it's Drake and Kendrick,'" he told DJ Vlad concerning people's reactions downplaying the chance for the battle to turn violent. "That's what most people are telling me. Is that same Drake and Kendrick the same 20 people around you in your entourage? That's not the same person."

Elsewhere, Boosie Badazz also has some interesting theories about the Diddy scandal and why it took so long for pop culture to catch up. His takes on the latest happenings in the rap world and in society at large are always notable, sometimes for their humor and other times for their controversy. But the "Wipe Me Down" MC also comes through with some deeper and more humanistic takes on occasion, too. For anyone who thought that the recent Drake shooting was all part of the game, we urge you to reconsider.