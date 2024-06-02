Diddy’s Friends Knew Of His Alleged Abuse “All Along,” Boosie Badazz Theorizes

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 26: Rapper Boosie Badazz attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Boosie is still curious why Diddy's friends aren't supporting him.

It's no secret that Diddy's been subject to a tremendous amount of scrutiny since his ex-girlfriend sued him last year, accusing him of rape, abuse, and more. They settled shortly after she filed, though he was later hit with several similar lawsuits from other women. Things reached a new height in May when CNN obtained footage of the mogul physically assaulting Cassie at a hotel back in 2016. He's since apologized, which didn't do much to save his reputation. The footage corroborated some of the allegations Cassie made against Diddy and was enough to prompt explosive reactions from countless social media users and peers.

During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie Badazz shared his take on the debacle, questioning why more of Diddy's friends aren't supporting him at this point. According to him, it's likely that his friends knew of the alleged abuse long before the footage went public.

Boosie Claims He'd Still Be Friends With Diddy Despite Alleged Cassie Abuse

"I feel like his friends, they knew all along," Boosie said. He went on to explain that he was raised to stand by his friends no matter what, and to stay out of others' business despite how serious it may be. "How I was raised, if you beat your b***h that's your problem," he described. "It never made me say 'You're not my friend anymore.' That's what I stand on. I always stand on wrong or wrong right or right, you're my friend. And I probably was raised a f*cked up way." He continued, agreeing with DJ Vlad's claim that compartmentalizes his relationships.

What do you think of Boosie Badazz's theory that Diddy's friends knew of his alleged abuse long before the footage? What about him claiming that he would support Diddy regardless if they were friends? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

