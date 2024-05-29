Diddy Allegedly Victimized Male Sex Worker, Feds Claim To Have Surveillance Footage

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

It's just the latest in the near-constant trouble for the rap mogul.

Seemingly every few days there's more disparaging news about Diddy. In the past few weeks, he's dealt with the release of hotel security camera footage that allegedly shows him assaulting Cassie. It's something she first accused him of in a lawsuit filed last year. Her lawsuit served as the launching point for months of controversy spawning from even more lawsuits filed against the rap mogul in the following months. The most recent came earlier this month and leveled even more allegations of damning sexual behavior against him.

Now he's receiving yet another piece of bad news. The newest report comes from CNN, who also shared the hotel footage reportedly showing the Cassie assault. They shared an update on the federal government's investigation into Diddy. The Feds first raided two of his properties in Miami and LA back in March. Back then they confirmed they were investigating allegations of sex trafficking. The new CNN report claims that the federal government acquired surveillance footage of a male sex worker inside Diddy's home. They also shared that the man claims he was "victimized" by the rap mogul and could end up a witness in any possible indictment against him. Check out the clip of their on-air report below.

Even More New Allegations Against Diddy Emerge

It was just earlier this week that a new report in Rolling Stone accused Diddy of assaulting his girlfriend while in college at Howard. His team eventually responded to the claims, calling them unreliable. Real Legal consequences could be coming soon for the rap mogul as a Grand Jury formed in New York earlier this week. TMZ claims they may call for testimony from witnesses as they weigh their next move in the federal investigation of the rapper.

What do you think of Diddy allegedly "victimizing" a male sex worker that the feds claim they can prove was in his home? Do you think the rapper and businessman will ultimately face any consequences from the Feds investigation into him? Let us know in the comment section below.

