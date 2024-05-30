Diddy's Former Makeup Artist Alleges She Heard Him Abusing Cassie First-Hand

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)
It's yet another claim of bad behavior made by someone near Diddy.

In the past few months, things have gotten worse and worse for Diddy. It started last year when Cassie filed a lawsuit against him alleging she was abused. That became the first in a series of lawsuits that continued up until last week when he was hit with yet another one. Though the Cassie suit was settled quickly it rushed back into the minds of fans earlier this month after CNN leaked a video. The video they shared was hotel security camera footage that shows an alleged example of the abuse Cassie reported facing.

Now even more details about him and Cassie are emerging and this time its from first-hand testimony. The story is being provided by Diddy's former makeup artist Mylah Morales. During a recent interview with CNN she claimed that she once overheard the rap mogul abusing Cassie. Her story details even event happening all the way back in 2010, a full six years before the hotel security footage. Morales claims that they had a loud argument which concluded with Cassie getting a black eye. Check out the clip of her sharing her story below.

Diddy's Former Makeup Artist Shares Cassie Abuse Story

Fans following the story online are anticipating a federal indictment coming soon. CNN additionally shared details earlier this week about security camera footage reportedly showing a male prostitute inside Diddy's house. They also claim that he could be a potential witness in a federal case against the rap mogul. Fans became aware of the ongoing investigation into him back in March. That came after two of his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the federal government. Whether or not he will be found guilty of anything is still a hot topic of debate among fans.

What do you think about yet another allegation of Diddy abusing Cassie from all the way back in 2010? Do you think he will ultimately face any consequences for all of the behavior he's been accused of this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

