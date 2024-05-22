Charlamagne Tha God On Diddy's Allegations: "The Issue Is Patriarchy"

Charlamagne Tha God discussed the series of allegations Diddy is facing as well as the new video of him abusing Cassie in 2016 during an appearance on The View on Wednesday. Promoting his new book, Get Honest or Die Lying, Charlamagne discussed the role the patriarchy plays in enabling domestic violence to take place.

“The issue is domestic violence. The issue is exactly what I said about men not going to do the proper work on themselves and they’re dealing with a lot of pain and a lot of hurt and a lot of unhealed trauma,” he said. “And they’re projecting that pain and that hurt onto other people. The issue is patriarchy, right. As long as you have a system where men feel superior to women and they’re dealing with that pain and they’re dealing with that hurt, we’re going to continue to project that onto our women.”

Charlamagne Tha God Poses With Diddy At Revolt TV Event

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Lenard McKelvey "Charlamagne Tha God", Sean "Diddy" Combs. Angela Yee and DJ Envy attend the REVOLT TV First Annual Upfront presentation at Marquee on April 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REVOLT TV)

Charlamagne continued: “But right now as I’m talking, there’s a woman out there getting beat up by a man and she’s not going to get [any] news coverage. Nobody’s going to talk about her.” CNN was the first to publish the footage of Diddy attacking Cassie. The Bad Boy mogul apologized for the incident in the following days with a video on social media. He explained that he began going to therapy afterward and is working on bettering himself. "I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry," he said in part.

Charlamagne Discusses The Allegations Against Diddy

