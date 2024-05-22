Charlamagne Tha God On Diddy's Allegations: "The Issue Is Patriarchy"

2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Charlamagne Tha God speaks onstage at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Charlamagne Tha God had a lot to say about the Diddy allegations on "The View."

Charlamagne Tha God discussed the series of allegations Diddy is facing as well as the new video of him abusing Cassie in 2016 during an appearance on The View on Wednesday. Promoting his new book, Get Honest or Die Lying, Charlamagne discussed the role the patriarchy plays in enabling domestic violence to take place.

“The issue is domestic violence. The issue is exactly what I said about men not going to do the proper work on themselves and they’re dealing with a lot of pain and a lot of hurt and a lot of unhealed trauma,” he said. “And they’re projecting that pain and that hurt onto other people. The issue is patriarchy, right. As long as you have a system where men feel superior to women and they’re dealing with that pain and they’re dealing with that hurt, we’re going to continue to project that onto our women.”

Charlamagne Tha God Poses With Diddy At Revolt TV Event

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Lenard McKelvey "Charlamagne Tha God", Sean "Diddy" Combs. Angela Yee and DJ Envy attend the REVOLT TV First Annual Upfront presentation at Marquee on April 22, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REVOLT TV)

Charlamagne continued: “But right now as I’m talking, there’s a woman out there getting beat up by a man and she’s not going to get [any] news coverage. Nobody’s going to talk about her.” CNN was the first to publish the footage of Diddy attacking Cassie. The Bad Boy mogul apologized for the incident in the following days with a video on social media. He explained that he began going to therapy afterward and is working on bettering himself. "I went and I sought out professional help, I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry," he said in part.

Charlamagne Discusses The Allegations Against Diddy

Check out Charlamagne's full thoughts on the allegations about Diddy above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Charlamagne Tha God on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
