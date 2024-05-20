Kanye West's Old Comments About Diddy Resurface As Cassie Assault Footage Leaks Online

BYAlexander Cole2.4K Views
Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Surface Magazine)

Ye made the comments on Drink Champs.

Kanye West is someone who has never been afraid of making some bold accusations. Furthermore, he has no fear when talking about the music industry at large. Although these comments have gotten him into trouble, he continues to speak his mind. In fact, one person that he has taken aim at in the past, is none other than Diddy. In a text message thread, he called the music mogul a "Fed." Moreover, he had some choice words for Diddy while appearing on Drink Champs a couple of years back.

On Friday, footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 was obtained by CNN. This video was published on the network and it subsequently went viral on social media. Overall, there has been a massive outcry and for good reason. Having said that, Kanye's previous takes on Diddy are resurfacing online. For instance, you can check out the clip below, which showcases West going off on Diddy during a Drink Champs appearance.

Kanye West Was Very Vocal Against Diddy

In this clip, Ye calls Diddy a "fed," yet again. Furthermore, he even goes off on Meek Mill and Diddy for being "fake tough." It was a scathing rant and speaks to the anger that Kanye had with the industry at the time. Even now, Ye finds himself as an anti-establishment figure. The last time we really heard a rant from him was last year on the night that Vultures 1 was supposed to drop. Either way, it remains clear that Ye has an axe to grind with some of music's most powerful figures.

Let us know what you think of these old comments from Kanye West, in the comments section down below. What do you make the of the recent situation between Diddy and Cassie? What do you think is going to happen next in all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

[Via]

