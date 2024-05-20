Kim Porter's Alleged Friend, Kola Boof, Clarifies She's On Cassie's Side Amid Backlash For Threatening To "Obliterate" Her

Kola Boof, who was allegedly a friend of Kim Porter, has come forward to clarify that she's on Cassie's side after facing backlash for a controversial post she made earlier in the week. She had threatened to "obliterate" Cassie if she tried to silence her comments on Porter after claiming that her late friend was also a victim of Diddy's alleged abuse. The drama comes after CNN published footage of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel in 2016. The Bad Boy mogul has since released an apology video.

"CASSIE 'fans' are the ones making it into something that I did not say," Kola Boof wrote on Twitter. "We're ALLL on Cassie's side. Nobody's against Cassie. But the truth of what KIM PORTER went through will be spoken. And I WILL SPEAK IT!!!!"

Read More: Kim Porter's Alleged Friend Kola Boof Threatens To "Obliterate" Cassie & Diddy If They Sue

Diddy & Kim Porter Host Annual "White Party"

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured at "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

As for her original post, Kola Boof had written: "My heart goes out to CASSIE. The abuse she's endured is horrible. I hope she gets more victories against Diddy. But if she tries to sue me for speaking up for KIM PORTER--I will obliterate her. Point blank. And that goes for DIDDY too. I'm here for Kim." While going back and forth with users in the replies, she claimed that Cassie's lawyers have already reached out to her. Check out her latest post on the matter below.

Kola Boof Speaks Out

Despite the disturbing video, Diddy won't be facing criminal charges for the incident as the statute of limitations has already passed. Several voices, including Kodak Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, have theorized Diddy isn't out of the woods yet, however. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Kim Porter’s Alleged Friend Kola Boof Claims Pneumonia Can Be “Faked So Easily”

[Via]