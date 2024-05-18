Kim Porter’s Alleged Friend Kola Boof Claims Pneumonia Can Be “Faked So Easily”

Yesterday, CNN exclusively released some disturbing footage of Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie, which has since gone viral. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder seemingly kicks the songstress after pulling her to the ground at a hotel in 2016, then attempts to drag her back to his room. He's yet to address the graphic footage, though Cassie's lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor issued a statement shortly after it surfaced. “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," he said via email. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

As the footage made its rounds online, a post by Sudanese author, poet, and activist Kola Boof started to trend on Twitter/X. In her post, Boof alleged that she was a friend of Diddy's ex-partner Kim Porter before her 2018 passing. She made various shocking claims about Porter and Diddy's relationship, accusing him of multiple forms of abuse.

Kola Boof Accuses Diddy Of Abusing Kim Porter

Boof also went on to insinuate that Diddy could have allegedly had something to do with Porter's death. Two months after her passing, the Los Angeles Coroner's Office confirmed that Porter died from pneumonia. There have since been countless conspiracy theories accusing Diddy of being involved in her unexpected death, which are all completely unconfirmed.

"Pneumonia can be faked so easily by a Doctor or by The Morgue," Boof wrote. "Please read up on this. She was about to turn in a book she wrote about her life & she suddenly DIES at just 47." What do you think of Kola Boof insinuating that Diddy could have allegedly had something to do with Kim Porter's untimely death? What about her accusing him of abusing the late model throughout their relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

