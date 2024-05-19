50 Cent Theorizes Why Diddy's Alleged Assault Footage Was Published

WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

50 Cent says he knows why the video became public.

50 Cent shared a theory regarding the timing of CNN putting out the viral video of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie on Friday. The clip, which stems from 2016, shows the Bad Boy mogul seemingly grabbing his then-parter from behind, throwing her to the ground, and kicking her. Shortly after CNN published the video, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office put out a statement explaining that the statute of limitations on assault has passed and in turn, Diddy won't be facing any charges.

50 shared the statement on Instagram, on Saturday, adding in the caption: "This is why they put that tape out, they know they can’t charge him with what we saw, but they know we can’t unsee what we saw."

Diddy & Cassie Perform At The MTV European Music Awards

Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie during 2006 MTV European Music Awards Copenhagen - Show at Bella Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

As for the D.A.'s statement, the office admits that the video is both "disturbing" and "difficult to watch," but that they can't do anything. It adds: "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted. As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

50 Cent On The Release Of Diddy's Alleged Assault Video

Check out 50's response to the explanation from the D.A.'s office above. Diddy has yet to comment on the video, but he's denied the various allegations against him over recent months on several occasions. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

