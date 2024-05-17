50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Allegedly Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage

BYCaroline Fisher1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The disturbing footage is going viral.

Today (May 17), CNN exclusively obtained some disturbing 2016 security footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. In the footage, she's seen waiting for an elevator in a hotel hallway, when Diddy runs out of his room in a towel. He then comes from behind her, pulling her to the ground and kicking her twice before attempting to drag her back to the room. Diddy is also later seen throwing what appears to be a glass vase at the singer. He has yet to address the newly surfaced footage.

Cassie's lawyer, however, Douglas Wigdor issued a response via email. "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," he wrote. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Assaults Cassie In New Footage From Hotel Security Camera

50 Cent Mocks Diddy As Disturbing Footage Surfaces

Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

For those who don't recall, Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in November of last year, accusing him of sexual assault, physical abuse, and more. They settled shortly after, though his lawyers insist it was in no way an admission of guilt. As countless social media users and peers share their reactions to this latest development, 50 Cent chimed in, mocking Diddy for his team's previous responses to all of the allegations brought against him in recent months.

"👀Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all 🙏🏿," 50 Cent captioned the footage, which has not been included due to its graphic nature. What do you think of the newly surfaced footage of Diddy and Cassie? What about 50 Cent's reaction to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Doubles Down On His Call For "Love" With His Latest Message To Fans

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
94th Annual Academy Awards - ShowMusicDiddy To Be "Indicted Soon," Lil Rod's Attorney Alleges55.8K
R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New YorkMusicR. Kelly Slams Diddy Sex Trafficking Investigation From Prison: "I Know What They Did"73.4K
Keep A Child Alive's 11th Annual Black Ball - InsideMusicDiddy Attends Kanye West's Rolling Loud L.A. Set With Ty Dolla Sign11.0K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-CLIVE DAVISMusicDiddy's Lawyer Denies Wrongdoing Despite Cassie Lawsuit Settlement2.4K