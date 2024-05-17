50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Allegedly Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage

Today (May 17), CNN exclusively obtained some disturbing 2016 security footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. In the footage, she's seen waiting for an elevator in a hotel hallway, when Diddy runs out of his room in a towel. He then comes from behind her, pulling her to the ground and kicking her twice before attempting to drag her back to the room. Diddy is also later seen throwing what appears to be a glass vase at the singer. He has yet to address the newly surfaced footage.

Cassie's lawyer, however, Douglas Wigdor issued a response via email. "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," he wrote. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

For those who don't recall, Cassie filed a bombshell lawsuit against Diddy in November of last year, accusing him of sexual assault, physical abuse, and more. They settled shortly after, though his lawyers insist it was in no way an admission of guilt. As countless social media users and peers share their reactions to this latest development, 50 Cent chimed in, mocking Diddy for his team's previous responses to all of the allegations brought against him in recent months.

"👀Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all 🙏🏿," 50 Cent captioned the footage, which has not been included due to its graphic nature. What do you think of the newly surfaced footage of Diddy and Cassie? What about 50 Cent's reaction to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

