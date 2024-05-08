Travis Scott & Live Nation Settle Nine Wrongful Death Lawsuits Over Astroworld Tragedy

In November of 2021, tragedy struck Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, when a deadly crowd crush claimed the lives of 10 attendees. The incident resulted in 10 wrongful death lawsuits being filed by the victims' families against Scott, Live Nation, and more. Now, according to the Associate Press, nine of the suits have been settled outside of court.

One lawsuit filed by the family of Madison Dubiski, who was 23 when she was killed as a result of the crowd crush, was originally expected to go to trial. Jury selection was scheduled to begin later this month. During a court hearing today (May 8), Live Nation's attorney Neal Manne said that the case has been settled. An attorney for Dubiski's family, Noah Wexler, also confirmed that the case "is resolved in its entirety" during the hearing. Terms of the settlement have not been revealed. The attorneys declined to comment outside of court due to a gag order.

9-Year-Old Ezra Blount's Family Ready For Trial

The lawsuit that remains was filed by the family of the youngest person killed in the crowd crush, nine-year-old Ezra Blount. The family's attorney says the case is ready to go to trial. The attorneys for the defendants being sued, however, say they're not ready. News of the settlements comes after Scott's motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit was denied last month.

“No one disputes that tragedy struck the Astroworld Festival,” the performer's attorneys argued at the time. “But promoting and performing at a concert do not equate to the power to control a crowd or to design a venue safely. Basic tort principles prevent imposing liability on the Scott Defendants for a tragedy arising from forces legally controlled by others.” What do you think of Live Nation settling nine out of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits to come out of the Astroworld Festival tragedy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

