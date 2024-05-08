Travis Scott & Live Nation Settle Nine Wrongful Death Lawsuits Over Astroworld Tragedy

BYCaroline Fisher203 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dior Homme : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 25: Rapper Travis Scott attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

The one remaining wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

In November of 2021, tragedy struck Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, when a deadly crowd crush claimed the lives of 10 attendees. The incident resulted in 10 wrongful death lawsuits being filed by the victims' families against Scott, Live Nation, and more. Now, according to the Associate Press, nine of the suits have been settled outside of court.

One lawsuit filed by the family of Madison Dubiski, who was 23 when she was killed as a result of the crowd crush, was originally expected to go to trial. Jury selection was scheduled to begin later this month. During a court hearing today (May 8), Live Nation's attorney Neal Manne said that the case has been settled. An attorney for Dubiski's family, Noah Wexler, also confirmed that the case "is resolved in its entirety" during the hearing. Terms of the settlement have not been revealed. The attorneys declined to comment outside of court due to a gag order.

Read More: Travis Scott Announces European Leg Of His Epic Circus Maximus Tour

9-Year-Old Ezra Blount's Family Ready For Trial

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

The lawsuit that remains was filed by the family of the youngest person killed in the crowd crush, nine-year-old Ezra Blount. The family's attorney says the case is ready to go to trial. The attorneys for the defendants being sued, however, say they're not ready. News of the settlements comes after Scott's motion to be dismissed from the lawsuit was denied last month.

“No one disputes that tragedy struck the Astroworld Festival,” the performer's attorneys argued at the time. “But promoting and performing at a concert do not equate to the power to control a crowd or to design a venue safely. Basic tort principles prevent imposing liability on the Scott Defendants for a tragedy arising from forces legally controlled by others.” What do you think of Live Nation settling nine out of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits to come out of the Astroworld Festival tragedy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Trial Delayed Right Before Scheduled Start Date

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Travis Scott Performs At Hayarkon ParkMusicPolice Unveil Final Report On Travis Scott's Astroworld Tragedy803
Travis Scott astroworldMusicTravis Scott & Live Nation Settle Lawsuit With Third Family Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy: Report1.9K
Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The ApolloMusicCam'ron & Mase Troll Draymond Green With Roc Nation & JAY-Z Comparison3.4K
Wendy Williams Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of FameMusicWendy Williams’ “Dire And Scary” Circumstances Worried Documentary Producers, They Admit1.9K