Travis Scott Astroworld Trial: Victims Request That The Trial Be Livestreamed

Astroworld Festival 2021
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

They're seeking "transparency and accountability" in the trial.

The Astroworld Festival tragedy happened over two-and-a-half years ago and soon the civil trial will get under way. Hundreds of lawsuits filed against the organizers of the event were collected into one massive filing. The trial starts early next month and lawyers for the victims of the festival will attempt to argue that those who put the festival together failed to plan for and take into account the inherent risk of the crowd. They'll aim to prove legal negligence on the part of the festival organizers and Scott himself. The rapper filed a motion attempting to get himself removed from the trial like Drake was just last month. But this time the judge ruled that Scott must remain on board, unsurprisingly given how important he is to the festival.

Now with the trial rapidly approaching, the victims are making a new request. They're asking for the trial to be livestreamed so that the public will be able to watch along. Their statement explains that the move is an attempt to generate "transparency and accountability" both within the courtroom and for the parties they're arguing are responsible. Whether or not the billion-dollar civil trial will be available to watch on line is up to the judges discretion.

Astroworld Victims Want The Travis Scott Trial To Be Livestreamed

Travis Scott was recently announced as a headliner for this year's Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash. The Chicago festival also sports Playboi Carti. It's announcement flexes that they're the only festival this year where you can see both artists. The festival also features Chief Keef, who will make a return to his hometown for the first time in more than a decade. Fans were completely blown away by the lineup announcement, which appears to be in line for the biggest Summer Smash yet.

What do you think of the victims in Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival lawsuit requesting the trial be broadcast live? Would you tune into any of the court proceedings if it was available to watch online? Let us know in the comment section below.

