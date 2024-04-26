Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Chief Keef & More On Summer Smash 2024 Lineup: Details

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Get ready to mosh.

Summer Smash 2024 in Chicago, Lyrical Lemonade's star-studded music festival taking place on June 14, 15, and 16, is building up to be one of the biggest and best hip-hop lineups you'll see this year. Leading the charge is Cactus Jack on Friday, with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, WondaGurl, Sheck Wes, SoFaygo, Chase B, and Luxury Tax uniting for the label's first-ever collaborative performance. Playboi Carti will bring his show-stopping rage on Saturday, and for him and La Flame, this marks a rare and sole festival performance in North America for 2024 at press time. Last but certainly not least, Chief Keef will headline in his home city for the first time in a decade on Sunday, marking one of the biggest rap homecomings in recent memory.

Furthermore, tickets are already on sale on the Summer Smash website, which you can find linked here. You can also check out the full lineup below, which includes so many more amazing performers and artists over the three-day weekend. These include Big Sean, Destroy Lonely, Bktherula, BLP Kosher, Kodak Black, Lucki, BIA, Mick Jenkins, Paris Texas, Cash Cobain, TiaCorine, Denzey Curry, JID, Lil Yachty, Waka Flocka Flame, Anycia, BabyTron, Lil Gnar... the list goes on. Overall, if you're a fan of any sort of rap music in 2024, you won't want to miss this. Some of these headliners supposedly have projects on the way, so who knows what could happen...

Summer Smash 2024 Lineup

No matter what niche of the genre speaks to you the most, there's at least something here to latch onto, and it also builds off of a lot of established hype this year for many of these MCs. Travis Scott, for example, just performed at the Mercedes-Benz showcase, and will likely bring even more of that luxurious and larger-than-life energy at Summer Smash. Playboi Carti seems no closer to dropping his new album, but the hype for it hasn't died down one bit, either. As for Sosa, even though Chief Keef has delayed Almighty So 2 multiple times, he remains as beloved as ever and still fed fans with his DIRTY NACHOS tape.

Meanwhile, who are you (or would you be) most excited to see on this Summer Smash 2024 lineup? Are you looking forward to these artists' next or current moves? Let us know all your takes about this blockbuster festival down in the comments section below. Also, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and more updates on your favorite hip-hop artists around the clock.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
