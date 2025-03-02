Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival Returns In June With Exciting Lineup Announcement Coming Soon

Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash has solidified its place as one of the world’s premier hip-hop festivals. This summer, it returns to Chicago for its seventh edition, promising another electrifying weekend. From June 20-22, SeatGeek Stadium will host a fresh lineup featuring some of the industry’s most exciting rising stars.

Last year’s festival brought major headliners, with Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Chicago’s own Chief Keef leading the charge. For Keef, it marked a long-awaited hometown performance—his first in a decade. The lineup also featured Big Sean, Cash Cobain, Destroy Lonely, Flo Milli, JID, Ken Carson, TiaCorine, Waka Flocka Flame, and YG Marley. Beyond the music, the event became a viral sensation, capturing unforgettable moments like Playboi Carti’s high-speed fan chase and AI-generated remixes of Lil Yachty’s signature stage strut.

Who Has Performed At Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash Festival?

The inaugural lineup featured Playboi Carti, Lil Skies, Ski Mask the Slump God, and Juice WRLD, whose close ties to Bennett helped shape the festival’s identity. As the event grew, so did its reputation for delivering viral moments. In 2021, Playboi Carti’s set led to chaotic mosh pits, while 2023 saw clips of Lil Yachty’s signature stage walk and Playboi Carti’s fans chasing him down a highway flood social media. By 2024, Summer Smash had cemented itself as a global hip-hop destination. Travis Scott, Chief Keef, and Playboi Carti led the bill, marking Chief Keef’s first hometown performance in a decade. The festival’s mix of rap’s biggest names and underground innovators continues to attract fans nationwide.