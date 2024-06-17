Chief Keef Had Summer Smash Fans In The Palm Of His Hand While Performing "Faneto" In Chicago For The First Time

Sosa was finally able to give his hometown fans the performance of a lifetime.

Summer Smash was the main musical event over the weekend, taking place in Bridgeview, Illinois. It is essentially next door to Chicago, the city in which Chief Keef was born. If you recall, the influential hip-hop superstar has not been allowed to perform anywhere near his hometown for nearly a decade. His shows were stirring up too much violence for the authorities, and it led to. an intense ban. In fact, even a hologram show was not allowed, according to Stereogum. That event was even moved to Indiana, and it still did not receive permission. All of these reasons are why it had to be such an incredible night for Sosa. Since August 3, 2012 was the last time that he showed up in front of his Chicago supporters he was never able to perform one of his biggest hits. However, that all changed for Chief Keef at Summer Smash, as he was finally able to play "Faneto".

NFR Podcast retweeted a video taken by Lil Yachty at Summer Smash last night and the crowd was absolutely jumping. He got the perfect footage, as the fans were rapping the chorus with tons of energy. Just from the short clip, you can feel the pure joy exuding from everyone, including Chief Keef. He can now add this to a long list of tremendous accomplishments in 2024.

Chief Keef Had Summer Smash Going Bonkers Over "Faneto"

Speaking of which, this year has been one for the books overall. Keef has really been giving back to his supportive fan base, especially by finally delivering Almighty So 2, 10+ years after the original. Additionally, him and Mike WiLL Made-It were also able to bring their mixtape to fruition, DIRTY NACHOS, back in March. Sosa has also been on some hot tracks as of late, teaming up with the likes of Sexyy Red, Lyrical Lemonade, and more.