Chief Keef’s Explosive Summer Smash Performance Was The Homecoming Fans Were Begging For: Review

"I'm back motherf*cker!"

Tensions were high on the third day of Summer Smash 2024. Ahead of sets from the likes of Waka Flocka Flame, Ken Carson, and, of course, Chief Keef himself, the festival had to be evacuated due to “high winds.” This left eager attendees concerned, angry, and confused -- factors perhaps exacerbated by intense heat, a myriad of whichever substances may have allegedly snuck their way in past lovely venue security staff, and a heavy police presence. The looming threat of the whole fest getting shut down for good only made matters more serious for those who had waited all weekend for Chief Keef’s set. Luckily, the gates reopened after roughly an hour of crowds lingering just outside the festival grounds. As fans rushed to reclaim their spots, assess the now-reconfigured lineup, and get back to the action, a collective sense of relief swept the festival grounds.

In just minutes, performances had resumed. Most seemed to have been re-energized by the impromptu intermission, as well as the much-needed temperature drop caused by a brief downpour. Due to the evacuation, each artist’s set had to be pushed back, meaning there were shorter breaks between them. Now-back-to-back performances left little to no opportunity for a lull in the crowd’s energy. However, as the clock struck 9 p.m., Chief Keef was nowhere in sight. After a few minutes, people became antsy, rubber-necking the stage as mumblings of what was taking so long moved through the sea of people. Unfortunately, this would continue for quite some time. Sosa didn’t make it onto the stage until over half an hour after he was scheduled to begin.

Chief Keef Performs In Chicago For The First Time In Over A Decade

Once he finally did make his entrance, he was welcomed by a greeting best described as thunderous. Fans knew they were witnessing history in the making, and after a day plagued by uncertainty, they were grateful that the most eagerly anticipated moment of the weekend was finally underway. This was the first time the drill pioneer performed in his hometown of Chicago in over a decade. It felt like the peak of the tremendous hometown pride on display all weekend. He opened with the intro from his latest release, Almighty So 2, and the crowd went wild. “I’m back motherf*cker,” he declared, marking the start of something no less than explosive.

Chief Keef rolled right into "Treat Myself," another fan-favorite from his new album, before diving into some older material. This is when things became truly electric. He moved through cuts like “B*tch Where,” “Kay Kay,” and more in a celebration of the decade-plus-long discography that brought him to the top. He even brought out fellow Chicago MC G Herbo for a performance of "Who Run It," his eldest daughter, and more.

Sosa Comes Home

Chief Keef performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 16, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Chief Keef took a momentary pause before crashing into “Faneto," and for obvious reasons, the crowd lit up. This was the first time ever that Chicago fans saw a live rendition of the hit. It was followed by even more classics before the show ended with a fireworks display. Attendees were amped as ever after songs like "Love Sosa" and "I Don't Like." Then, the show was cut off. It seemed as though things ended sooner than anyone involved would have liked. It left no time for other major hits, though this was clearly out of Chief Keef's control. Unfortunately, it managed to dull the shine of the finale and led to some confusion onstage.