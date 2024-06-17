Kodak Black Orders Fans To Tickle & Pinch Rowdy Attendee During Summer Smash Festival

Kodak Black ordered his fans to tickle and pinch a rowdy attendee "to death" at Summer Smash Festival after the person threw a water bottle at him on stage. "Let me talk to you, bruh," Kodak says to the person in the crowd in a video of the incident from XXL. "Yo, you gangsta ain't it?"
From there, Kodak continues: "Aye, y'all say 'You's a p***y. Aye, say 'You's a p***y, yous a p***y, n***a. Pinch his stupid a*s. Pinch him to death. Tickle his stupid a*s to death, you heard?" After remarking that the bottle hurt, he adds: "Beat him up for me, big homie. Punch him, bruh, punch him. Punch his a*s or I'm gone." Eventually, upset about the situation, Kodak got off the stage.
Kodak Black Performs At Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival
It isn't the only time Kodak's made headlines for getting aggressive this week. Over the weekend, SteveWillDoIt accused him of attempting to rob him of a Richard Mille watch, which the rapper vehemently denied. “I don’t give [expletive] about none of them muscles or that tight a** suit you was wearing yesterday,” Kodak said while streaming on Instagram. “I told you to your [expletive] face. A n***a will knock your drunk a out.” Afterward, Steve claimed to have a video of the incident. "I got full video of Kodak Black trying to run off with my Richard Mille," he alleged. "Rappers are sick sick individuals. I won't be associating myself with rappers unless I can confirm they aren't brokies. Will post the full video Tuesday or Wednesday."
Kodak Black Storms Off Stage After Bottle Throwing Incident
Check out a clip of Kodak getting frustrated at Summer Smash Festival above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kodak Black on HotNewHipHop.
