Kodak Black Orders Fans To Tickle & Pinch Rowdy Attendee During Summer Smash Festival

Kodak Black didn't let this hater get away with it.

Kodak Black ordered his fans to tickle and pinch a rowdy attendee "to death" at Summer Smash Festival after the person threw a water bottle at him on stage. "Let me talk to you, bruh," Kodak says to the person in the crowd in a video of the incident from XXL. "Yo, you gangsta ain't it?"

From there, Kodak continues: "Aye, y'all say 'You's a p***y. Aye, say 'You's a p***y, yous a p***y, n***a. Pinch his stupid a*s. Pinch him to death. Tickle his stupid a*s to death, you heard?" After remarking that the bottle hurt, he adds: "Beat him up for me, big homie. Punch him, bruh, punch him. Punch his a*s or I'm gone." Eventually, upset about the situation, Kodak got off the stage.

Kodak Black Performs At Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Kodak Black performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

It isn't the only time Kodak's made headlines for getting aggressive this week. Over the weekend, SteveWillDoIt accused him of attempting to rob him of a Richard Mille watch, which the rapper vehemently denied. “I don’t give [expletive] about none of them muscles or that tight a** suit you was wearing yesterday,” Kodak said while streaming on Instagram. “I told you to your [expletive] face. A n***a will knock your drunk a out.” Afterward, Steve claimed to have a video of the incident. "I got full video of Kodak Black trying to run off with my Richard Mille," he alleged. "Rappers are sick sick individuals. I won't be associating myself with rappers unless I can confirm they aren't brokies. Will post the full video Tuesday or Wednesday."

Kodak Black Storms Off Stage After Bottle Throwing Incident

