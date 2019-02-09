hater
- MusicIggy Azalea Hater Receives Brutal Clapback On TwitterSomeone wasn't too happy with the Australian MC's latest single "Money Come" charting on the radio, and she asked why they're so bitter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureCharleston White Spotted Getting Into Yet Another Public AltercationLuckily he didn't physically attack anyone this time.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Pulls Out All The Receipts On Fan Hating On Her New Snippet"I don’t do diff genres. I AM a genre," the Queen clapped back at a fan criticizing her rap skills and her new pop-leaning track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKash Doll & Cardi B Bond Over Hair Care, Hater Accuses "BMF" Actress Of "D**k Riding"Cardi has been documenting her hair growth journey online for most of her career.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLogic Says Joe Budden Is "Hurt, Smart" & "A F***ing Hater"A fun game of word association finally elicited a response from Logic after Joe Budden's bashing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJermaine Dupri Claps Back At Hater Calling Him OldThe North Carolina native replied with a sincere and blunt retort against an Instagram comment troll.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Fires Back At Hater On Twitter: "Shut The F*ck Up Nerd"Doja Cat went back and forth with a user on Twitter who had told her to "grow up."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJT Claps Back At Hater Who Called Her Ugly: "Your Big Ass Dressed Like A Toy Story Character""Hoes be lying through they missing side tooth!" the City Girl ranted on Twitter.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Responds To Nicki Minaj's Take On Young Artists: "Nicki Don’t Offend Me"Nicki Minaj says that younger female artists haven't experienced as much hate as she has.By Cole Blake
- MusicB-Real Puts Steve Harvey On Blast Over Hip-Hop HateB-Real breaks down his beef with Steve Harvey, accusing the comedian of hating on hip-hop for decades.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKeri Hilson Admits That She's Washed, But Her Career Isn't OverKeri Hilson is self-aware about her position, but she'll still clap-back at her haters. By Dominiq R.
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Addresses Jets Haters After Disastrous Start To The SeasonBell is confident things will get better.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsNick Cannon Claps Back At Twitter Hater Who Said He “Sucked”Nick Cannon isn't going to have people speak reckless about him or his show.By Kevin Goddard
- Beef50 Cent Issues Perfect Response To Hater Who Threatens To Cancel HimIt's impossible to cancel 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDemi Lovato Shuts Down Troll Who Suggests She Needs To Go On A DietDemi Lovato put a hurtful social media user in place. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Had Time To Clap Back At Hater Who Thinks He's SoftHe said what he said. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Fan Asking About Her Sexy ClothingIn case you weren't sure, Hot Girl Meg owns way more than just a crop top and booty shorts.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Blasts Hater After Abortion Critique & Cardi B Cheating ClaimsOffset came through with an appropriate response.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Disses Hater Who Mentioned His Oldest Son: "Go Suck A D*ck"50 Cent was embracing his positive vibes when somebody just had to mention Marquise Jackson.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Claps Back At Troll Who Says She Needs To "Get To The Gym"Chrissy Teigen had time. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJacquees Blames DJ Mustard's "Hater" Attitude For "Trip Remix" DebacleJacquees lets his true feelings be known where "Trip" remix is concerned. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Responds To 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Calling Him A "Hater"Meek says the streets don’t want to hear about him anymore.By Kevin Goddard