Lupe Fiasco Trolls People Calling Him A Kendrick Lamar Hater

Lupe Fiasco continues to speak on his complicated assessment of Kendrick Lamar, which some fans see as jealousy and others see as just the legitimate truth. For those unaware, while the former has always given the latter respect, many think that he's often been dismissive of his talents in comparison to his own. Some Drake haters, for example, can't believe that the Chicago lyricist recently called him a better rapper than K.Dot. While responding to a particular tweet exchange on Wednesday (April 17) between two fans arguing about whether or not he was a hater, Lupe replied with a video of him and Kendrick onstage in 2012.

Basically, in the clip below, Lupe Fiasco gives Kendrick Lamar the "Next Best Thing" Award, part of a corporate partnership with other companies to give out accolades on Lupe's behalf. It's similar to other "passing of the torch" moments in the Compton creative's history, such as inheriting the West Coast crown. What makes this moment particularly special is how these two MCs are such gifted lyrical talents, and how the "Next Best Thing" was clearly very inspired by the award's deliverer. Since then, though, the Food & Liquor artist has made it very clear that while he likes Kendrick, he doesn't think that he's any better than him... in the lyrical sense.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco & Kid Cudi Beef: Unpacking Their Feud

Lupe Fiasco Gives Kendrick Lamar "Next Best Thing" Accolade, Argues Against Hating On Him 12 Years Later

Given the "Savior" spitter's reverence in contemporary hip-hop circles, many saw Lupe Fiasco's dismissals as just hating, but it's the same kind of treatment that he would offer to any other rapper who thinks they stand a chance. Also, with his caption of this video, he made fun of the idea that he's just hating on Kendrick Lamar just because, and while the jury will likely forever be out, perhaps people are interpreting competitiveness too sensitively. "I been hating on KDot since 2012…day one hater," the 42-year-old captioned the award clip. "Big Hate…couldn’t wait till he came to Chicago so I could hate on him to his f***ing face!"

Meanwhile, he also recently denied ever apologizing for trying to diss Mr. Morale, and clarified that his apology was for speaking on his "Control" verse in the first place. This also wasn't a diss, just a belief that it was overrated and could be better. What do you think about this approach to the competitive spirit, and do you think this holds any weight? Drop your thoughts in the comments and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lupe Fiasco and Kendrick Lamar.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper