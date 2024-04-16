Lupe Fiasco Claims Drake Is A Better Rapper Than Kendrick Lamar

Lupe Fiasco has never been afraid to share his opinion. The Chicago emcee has plenty of hot takes, and he delivers them the same passion as the rhymes on his albums. His latest take, however, may baffle the same genre purists who hold him to such a high standard. During a recent chat with Ae Verb, the "Paris, Tokyo" writer declared that Drake was a better rapper than his Big Three nemesis, Kendrick Lamar. He also claimed that Lamar is not as "dangerous" as his reputation suggests.

The clip circulating online starts with Ae Verb asking whether Lupe Fiasco preferred Drake or Kendrick Lamar. Lupe did not hesitate in naming the 6 God, and his reasoning was simple: he has bars. "You know I ain't capping when I say that," he added. "I would give it to Drake. I think Kendrick's a better technically skilled performer but I don't think he's a better rapper." The conversation shifted to Lamar, at which point Lupe asserted that the Compton superstar was slightly overrated when it came to his battle credentials. "So you ain't never heard Kendrick and felt like he was one of the most dangerous rapper?", Ae Verb asked. Lupe's response was swift: "No."

Read More: Kid Cudi Offers Apology To Lupe Fiasco, Reaches Out To Talk

Lupe Fiasco Beefed With Kendrick Lamar In 2018

Lupe Fiasco has had quite a bit to say about Kendrick Lamar as of late. When their 2018 feud resurfaced in the wake of the recent Drake war, Lupe made it very clear that he did not bend the knee to the younger artist. "I wasn't apologizing to him lol," he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I was sorry about the entire shindig because it was such a waste of time and energy... Keep my name clean. I fear no rapper of any kind or on anytime... K. Dot solid but y'all need to chill."

Lupe kept the aggression intact for his recent Coachella appearance. In the middle of his set, he called out every other rapper in the game and vowed to "smoke" them if they wanted beef. "I don't give a f**k how many records you sold," he promised the crowd. "If you want smoke, I swear on my muthaf**kin soul I will walk through n***as. I will chew n***as up. I will body muthaf**kas." Sounds dangerous to us.

Read More: Lupe Fiasco Gets Down To Business With New Single "LLC"