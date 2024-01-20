Kid Cudi Offers Apology To Lupe Fiasco, Reaches Out To Talk

Earlier today a new interview of Kid Cudi done by Zane Lowe for Apple Music dropped. In the interview he discusses his new album INSANO extensively. He opened up on seeing a Kendrick Lamar live show that changed his creative approach to the project. But he also told a story about Lupe Fiasco. In particular, he detailed a time he hid from the rapper while working at a Bape store in New York so that it didn't come back to bite him if he became famous.

Lupe didn't take too kindly to the story and re-ignited a years long beef between the pair with an eruption on Twitter. He detailed the full history of their drama dating back to when he first reached out to Cudi as a fan. He explained how things went bad when Cudi called him out publicly over money and refused to elaborate when pressed further. But after his full explanation seemed to wrap up, Cudi responded seemingly reaching out an olive branch to his fellow rapper. Check out Cudi's newest tweets about the situation below.

Read More: Kid Cudi's Cleveland Roots Disputed By Rich Paul

Kid Cudi Apologizes To Lupe Fiasco

Cudi seems to be trying to take the high road in the newly revived beef. "Love u g. Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this" he tweeted earlier today tagging Lupe FIasco. He also made a second tweet about it where he made it clear he's trying to sort things out rationally. "Just sent u a dm. lets talk," his follow-up tweet reads.

Kid Cudi is no stranger to crossing paths with some of the biggest artists in all of rap music. His new album sports features from A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and XXXTENTACION. What do you think of Kid Cudi apologizing to Lupe Fiasco after nearly a full decade of beef between the two of them? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kid Cudi Reveals Eerie Skeleton Tattoo

[Via]