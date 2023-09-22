Iggy Azalea Hater Receives Brutal Clapback On Twitter

Iggy Azalea just dropped her single "Money Come" with an accompanying music video, and results are a bit mixed online. For the most part, her fans are happy to see her back in regular release mode, especially following a high-profile scandal due to her letter supporting Tory Lanez releasing online. However, that's not to say that the Australian MC doesn't have her fair share of haters online, too. Still, she's never let them faze her, and she responded quite brutally to a particular Twitter user who hates that her newest song is seeing success. No matter what gets thrown her way, the 33-year-old will employ sass to defend herself.

"@IGGYAZALEA's "Money Come" is now Top 50 on US Rhythmic Radio (Mediabase," an original tweet read. That prompted Iggy Azalea to ask fans to keep requesting it on the airwaves. "Top 50? OH GIRL THE BAR IS IN HELL," the hater in question replied. "You'd know," the "Fancy" hitmaker clapped back. "You've been living down there your whole a** life. Typing away with sweaty hands and no grass to touch in sight. [shrugging emoji] [heart hands emoji]."

Iggy Azalea Claps Back At Twitter Hater

Fortunately for her, though, she's been able to reflect on more positive experiences more than the negative ones. For example, Iggy Azalea recently recalled her concert in Brazil that, despite being subjected to heavy rainfall, was still an electric experience for her. "I look like a wet rat," the Sydney native expressed on Twitter following her performance. "This was the most chaotic show I’ve ever done and probably my favorite. Don’t even care what I looked like or how wet we all were it was just fun and I hope I get to see you all again soon. Truly, I love you. Night."

Meanwhile, it'll be interesting to see whether this is the year that Iggy makes her massive comeback. While her profile in sheer artistic terms is not as high as what people criticize about her, she's clearly on a path to set that record straight. With great performances behind the four-time Grammy nominee, she can certainly keep holding her own with compelling material and engagement. For more news and the latest updates on Iggy Azalea, check back in with HNHH.

