Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Figure In Stunning “Azul” Dress

Iggy Azalea recently took to social media to show off yet another stunning look. The Australian hitmaker is seen posing in a long, curve-hugging dress, complete with an eye-catching palm tree pattern. She topped the fit off with a simple silver heart chain, with some tousled, beachy waves and a neutral makeup look. "AZUL," she captioned her post.

Thirst traps aren't the only thing the performer's been dropping off for fans as of late. At the end of last month, she also shared her new single titled "Money Come," alongside an accompanying music video. The 33-year-old's track got her mixed reviews from listeners, but she's been quick to clap back at haters on Twitter. Last week, she replied to a troll responding to a post boasting how the new song landed in the Top 50 of the US Rhythmic Radio chart. They claimed that the "bar is in hell," while Iggy reminded them that they've been living there their "whole a** life."

Iggy Azalea Shares New Selfie

It's clear that Iggy won't be letting any obstacles stop her, including her recent wardrobe malfunction. She took the stage in Dubai back in August, performing a slew of hits. Things took a turn, however, when her black latex jumpsuit tore as she got low. Eventually, someone from her team brought her a towel to cover up her exposed thigh. She was still ushered off the stage eventually, but she thought her message annoyed authorities more than her bare skin.

"It's not the promoter who put on the show's fault so show them kindness because they are amazing people and we all wanted to continue but were not allowed by authorities because of my pants splitting," she told fans. Iggy later replied to a fan wondering why the show had to end even when she had an outfit-change. "I said, 'Ladies make some noise, it’s a woman's world!' And apparently that sent the authorities over the edge. Lol," she told them. What do you think of Iggy Azalea's new selfie? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Iggy Azalea.

