Iggy Azalea Promises To Spill The Tea On Mystery Individual In Cryptic Tweets

Iggy Azalea has been getting a lot of press lately. As she returns to the music scene, she has been making more than a few headlines. A lot of that attention has come from the revelation that she wrote a letter in support of Tory Lanez. Furthermore, that letter revealed that Lanez was meant to produce her next album. However, now Azalea is promising to spill some tea on an (as yet) unnamed individual.

“I have some very interesting news about a particular person but I’ll wait 24 hours for them to make it right and I hope that happens and I know your reading it so the ball is in YOUR court. You know what to do! One person doesn’t actually get to play god about someone’s living and career based on your personal feelings. make it right and FAIR. or… we can all discuss tomorrow! In public!” Azalea wrote in a pair of tweets.

Who Is Iggy Azalea Subtweeting?

There are two primary theories circulating online for who Iggy Azalea might be about to expose. For theories are Megan Thee Stallion and Playboi Carti. Megan is obviously the “nemesis” of Azalea’s friend Tory Lanez. Meanwhile, Azalea has previously accused Carti of abuse. She also has a son with Carti. Both theories have garnered a lot of hate online. While Azalea is an indigenous person out of Australia, she is often perceived as white, or light-skinned, in the Western world. She means the optics of her attacking people like Megan and Carti aren’t great. However, what if the target of Azalea’s ire was the nation of Saudi Arabia?

On August 25, Azalea was performing in Riyadh at the esports tournament, Gamers8. During her performance, her pants split open. Azalea claims that her set was ended early. Furthermore, she alleges that the Saudi Arabian authorities removed her from the stage almost immediately after the incident. “Probably the worst possible place to have my pants split & unfortunately I wasn’t permitted to end the show,” she said in a video explaining the incident. However, we will just have to wait and see what happens and whether Azalea does end up calling anyone out before the end of August 26.

