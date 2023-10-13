Iggy Azalea Updates Fans On Her Life With Instagram Post

Iggy Azalea has become relatively quiet online these days. She seems pretty content to just live her life and occasionally pop up to update fans on how she's doing and what she's been working on. That was the case last month when she took to Instagram to share some absolutely gorgeous selfies in a blue dress. Now, she's once again back on the platform opening up her life to some fans.

"Life is sweet." she captioned her new Instagram post. It's made up of a series of selfies and short videos showing off what Azalea has been up to recently. In the comments fans loft praise onto Iggy. Top comments on the post read things like "Soft girl era," and "The baddest herself. Miss Iggy Iggz!." Others posted comments like "we miss u mother," hoping that Iggy will return to releasing music and making social media posts more soon. Check out the entire post and the sea of fan reactions below.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Hater Receives Brutal Clapback On Twitter

Iggy Azalea Shares New Selfies

Iggy Azalea has been promising fans that she has some new material on the way. Back in August, she shared a snippet of new music with fans online which led to hopes that the song would drop soon. That came just a few days after she released her newest single "Money Come." Clearly fans are still on board with Iggy as the song currently sits at well over 2 million streams on Spotify.

The music video for the song has garnered over 4 million views, though that has a lot to do with the video itself. In the visual for the song Iggy sports a weapon that turns men into women. She breaks into a boardroom only to girlbossify all of the men working in there. The video divided fans with some being offended by it and many more finding it hilarious. What do you think of Iggy Azalea's new life update on Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Dubs Rain-Soaked Brazilian Concert Her “Most Chaotic Show Ever”

[Via]