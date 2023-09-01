Charleston White Spotted Getting Into Yet Another Public Altercation

Another day, another video of Charleston White beefing with some in public. While he wasn’t macing or stabbing anyone this time, the self-proclaimed Holocaust denier was still looking to start shit. The video in question appears to come from a boxing event that White was attending. “Shut your bitch ass up, n*gga,” White is seen yelling at an unknown target in the crowd. “Shut your bitch ass up,” he repeats. Someone in the arena can be heard yelling back at White, who responds, “Shut up n*gga, I don’t even fucking know you.” The video has since been removed from TikTok.

This is tame in comparison to White’s other recent public outings. However, it just goes to show that the man can’t go anywhere without starting something with someone. The reposted clip from DJ Akademiks likens White to 2Pac which, okay. Weird comparison and kind of an insult to Pac but whatever. Nothing appears to have come of the verbal altercation. However, if anything does arise, we’ll keep you updated here at HotNewHipHop.

Charleston White Goes Viral With Brittany Renner

Charleston white running around like Tupac punking all the street n*ggas 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/k5LbhwkWUw — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) August 31, 2023

Of course, jawing at someone at a boxing event isn’t the only reason people are talking about Charleston White. Earlier this week, footage of influencer Brittany Renner giving White a lap dance went viral on social media. The viral moment occurred during a podcast appearance on White’s show. Things came to an abrupt end when Renner poured water of the both of them and a producer had to step in to avoid the equipment getting damaged.

Things escalated when people unearthed an old clip of White discussing Renner. “We fucking like a motherfucker,” White said on a hypothetical in which Renner slid into his DMs. “Ima be doing what she doing. Ima show up with condoms with holes poked in ’em. Cause she playin’ dirty I’m playin’ dirty.” As always, White continues to be the most charming and eloquent personality who we have decided is worthy of our attention right now.

