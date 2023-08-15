Nicki Minaj Pulls Out All The Receipts On Fan Hating On Her New Snippet

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 cannot come soon enough, and she’s probably going to be teasing it with a lot of excitement all the way until its November release. Moreover, the Queen recently teased a new snippet from an upcoming song on social media which had fans going wild. It’s a more pop-leaning cut with nice sung vocals and a smooth, easygoing beat behind them. However, it didn’t impress one fan who wrote “When rapping didn’t work they go for pop…” in response. Then, the Trinidadian MC pulled out all the receipts of her hip-hop prowess both now and across her legendary career.

“Red Ruby = highest debut for a solo female rap song in 2023,” Nicki Minaj clapped back at the fan. “Surprise drop released with no video, radio, playlisting, no SNIPPETS til night b4. SFG = still the last rap song to debut @ #1. Broke 25 year Spotify & billboard record. SFG = last rap song to GO #1. Barbie World= STILL top 10 for 4 weeks GLOBALLY (drill beat y’all laughed at). Princess Diana = charting on hot 100 for 16 weeks.

Nicki Minaj Proves Her Rap Dominance To Skeptical Fan

“Pound Town 2 – no video, no performance, surprise drop = been on hot 100 several weeks,” Nicki Minaj continued. “PINK FRIDAY = THE PINKPRINT TO “GOING POP” SUPERBASS, MOMENT 4 LIFE, Check it out, Save Me, Last chance, etc. 2nd album = STARSHIPS, POUND THE ALARM, VAVAVOOM, TURN ME ON, (disowned by the rap critics who years later were shamelessly paid off). PINK FRIDAY 2 = your worst phkn nightmare. It makes me so happy to know the jealousy is oozing through your ugly bussy.”

The Queen’s Latest Snippet

“B/c the song I teased last night got y’all losing sleep & the full song is even BETTER!!!” she concluded. “Wait til u hear the RAP on that! One writer. ONE. Lastly, I don’t do diff genres. H*e i AM a genre. THEE genre. That they AWLLLLLLLLL could only DREAM of having the talent to execute AUTHENTICALLY, seamlessly, flawlessly. #LastTimeThatiSawYou Oh, & until someone outRAPS red Ruby, or Seeing Green or Fractions, touch grass Dudlee!!!!! You’ll never be like the barbz. Get tf over it ugz.” For more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj, keep checking in with HNHH.

