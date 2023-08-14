Nicki Minaj Recalls Going Against Kanye West’s Advice: “Dumbest F*cking Decision”

Nicki Minaj says that she once went against Kanye West’s idea to appear on “Right Thru Me” instead of “Blazin” and that it’s one of the “dumbest” decisions she’s ever made. She recalled the making of her iconic album, Pink Friday, during a recent live stream on TikTok. The discussion comes ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sequel to the album.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard this story about ‘Blazin,’ but I wanted Kanye to be on ‘Blazin’ and he wanted to be on ‘Right Thru Me’,” Minaj explained. She concluded: “Dumbest fucking decision I ever made.” Minaj released “Right Thru Me” as the second single from Pink Friday and it performed much better than “Blazin.”

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 14: Nicki Minaj performs at Roseland Ballroom on August 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Minaj plans to release Pink Friday 2 on November 17. It will serve as her first studio album since 2018’s Queen. She announced the release date back in June, while also confirming that she plans to tour in support of the album the following year. “I love you guys so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful for the years of support & love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you. will. love. this. album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

Nicki Minaj Discusses The Making Of “Blazin”

Despite being in the wrong this time around, Minaj previously revealed that she and Ye had a creative difference regarding My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy that worked out in her favor. In an Instagram post from 2017, she revealed that she had to convince West to keep their hit song, “Monster,” on the tracklist to the iconic album.

